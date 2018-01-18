Michael B. Jordan Is “Technically” Single: “LA Isn’t the Best Place to Date” – E! Online
|
E! Online
|
Michael B. Jordan Is "Technically" Single: "LA Isn't the Best Place to Date"
E! Online
"L.A. isn't the best place to date," the New Jersey-born actor said. "No offense to L.A.". Even if Jordan were to find a girlfriend, he'd likely have to get the seal of approval from his roommates. "My parents are my roommates," he said, noting that …
See Michael B. Jordan Looking Fine AF On The Cover Of WSJ Magazine
Michael B. Jordan discusses “Black Panther” & Relationships in Wall Street Journal Magazine
Michael B. Jordan: 'Movie opportunities are opening up for people of color'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!