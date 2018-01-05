Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey is engaged – see the ring he gave his fiancée, Radina – HELLO! Canada
|
HELLO! Canada
|
Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey is engaged – see the ring he gave his fiancée, Radina
HELLO! Canada
Michael Jordan's eldest son, Jeffrey Michael Jordan, is engaged! The happy couple shared the news back in November when Jeffrey popped the question while they were on vacation in Hawaii, but his now-fiancée Radina Aneva just shared an image of her …
Michael Jordan's Son Jeffrey Jordan Announces Engagement
Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey proposes to Aneva
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!