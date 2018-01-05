Michael Jordan’s son Jeffrey proposes to Aneva

Michael Jordan’s oldest son Jeffrey, 29, has proposed to his long-time girlfriend Radina Aneva .

Radina showed off her massive diamond ring on Instagram.

Clearly delighted, she added the caption: ‘I said YES! #engaged I love you!! @heirjordan13.’

Although the two got engaged in November, they are starting to plan their wedding as the 2018 year begins.

Jeffrey shared a black-and-white photo of the two turning a page of a ‘Marriage Planning’ book.

Jeffrey captioned the sweet snap: ‘Turning the page…#happynewyear2018.’

Posting the same picture, Radina wrote: ‘Thankful for all the growth, life lessons, success and love I experienced this

Radina was raised in Bulgaria, and later moved to The States to work in the entertainment industry at Twentieth Century Fox in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey once followed in his dad’s basketball footsteps by playing in college, but ended up focusing on his studies.

The couple has yet to confirm when the wedding will happen, but they seem to be on top of planning.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Aneva works for Twentieth Century Fox in Los Angeles and attended New Bulgarian University

Jeffrey played for the University of Central Florida Knights and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. He played high school basketball for Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois. Jordan also played football in his sophomore year at Loyola Academy.

