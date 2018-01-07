 MIDEAST MONEY-Surge in foreign fund inflows sets stage for Egyptian boom – Reuters | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MIDEAST MONEY-Surge in foreign fund inflows sets stage for Egyptian boom – Reuters

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

MIDEAST MONEY-Surge in foreign fund inflows sets stage for Egyptian boom
Reuters
CAIRO/DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) – Encouraged by Egypt's economic reforms, a major gas find, streamlined business rules and a devalued currency, investors are increasingly optimistic about prospects for the North African country after years of political

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.