MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, technicals may support Gulf markets – Reuters Africa

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, technicals may support Gulf markets

Reuters Africa

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) – Most Gulf markets may keep a firm tone on Thursday after oil prices shot up and the three main Wall Street stock indexes hit record closes overnight. Brent crude oil futures hit $68.16 a barrel on Thursday morning, their …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest