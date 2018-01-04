 MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, technicals may support Gulf markets – Reuters Africa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, technicals may support Gulf markets – Reuters Africa

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments

MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil prices, technicals may support Gulf markets
Reuters Africa
DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) – Most Gulf markets may keep a firm tone on Thursday after oil prices shot up and the three main Wall Street stock indexes hit record closes overnight. Brent crude oil futures hit $68.16 a barrel on Thursday morning, their

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.