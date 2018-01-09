 Migrants drown in boat sinking off Libya – TV360 | Nigeria Today
Migrants drown in boat sinking off Libya

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments


TV360

Migrants drown in boat sinking off Libya
TV360
Up to 64 migrants died off the coast of Libya at the weekend when their flimsy boat sank, humanitarian groups said on Monday after talking with survivors evacuated to Italy. Eighty-six people were plucked from the stricken rubber dinghy on Saturday and
