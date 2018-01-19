Military frees 95 surrendered Boko Haram fighters

First set of 95 surrendered Boko Haram Fighters who have completed a component of deradicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration, DRR Programme would be reunited with their families. Speaking at a stakeholders’ Meeting to Work out Modalities for the Reintegration of Rehabilitated Ex-Boko Haram Fighters, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin said the former […]

