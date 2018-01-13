Mina unveiled at Nou Camp following £10.5m switch

Colombian centre back Yerry Mina has officially been unveiled as a Barcelona player following his £10.5million switch from Palmeiras.

The 23-year-old, who signed a five-and-a-half-year deal on Thursday, was presented to the club’s fans on Saturday.

Mina completed his medical and had his photo taken in front of the Barcelona crest at their offices next to the Camp Nou on Friday.

The defender also gave his first interview as a Barcelona player on Friday.

‘For me it’s a source of indescribable pride because I have always dreamed about it and now the chance has come to be here with these great figures,’ Mina told the club’s official website.

‘I hope to learn a lot, I hope to share a lot with them and achieve our objectives.

‘First of all it’s a question of learning from these players, Messi, Pique, Umtiti, Masche, all the players that are here.

‘I hope to get something from all of them and win trophies is the most important thing.

‘It’s a very solid team, a very compact team, you will have a lot of possession, and everyone knows the best team in the world.

‘I just thank God for having a chance to be here.’

Barcelona have wasted no time in bolstering their squad further following Philippe Coutinho’s £145million arrival.

Mina, who has a release clause of £88.6m, will provide defensive cover, but he also has a good record in front of goal.

Although he has only played nine times for his country, he has found the net on three occasions. He also scored nine goals in 49 matches for Palmeiras.

Barcelona travel to Real Sociedad on Sunday, looking to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

