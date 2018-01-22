Mineral resources: Oyo grants access for geological exploration
Oyo State Government said it has granted permission for the geological exploration of Talc (Talcum Powder) and other mineral resources in some parts of the state. Special Adviser to the state Governori on Solid Minerals, Hon. Mathew Oyedokun made this declaration during a week-long inspection and landmark survey at Ilero Area of the state. According […]
