Mining: FG engages Revenue Consultants to boost earnings

…We intend to surpass projected annual growth rate of 8.54 per cent, says Fayemi The Federal Government has engaged the services of about 100 revenue consultants to work on areas of leakages in the revenue accrued from the mining sector, with a view to shoring up earnings from the sector.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

