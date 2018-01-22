 Mining: FG engages Revenue Consultants to boost earnings | Nigeria Today
Mining: FG engages Revenue Consultants to boost earnings

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

…We intend to surpass projected annual growth rate of 8.54 per cent, says Fayemi The Federal Government has engaged the services of about 100 revenue consultants to work on areas of leakages in the revenue accrued from the mining sector, with a view to shoring up earnings from the sector.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

