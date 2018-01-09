Minister launches innovation roadmap 2030

MINISTER of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has launched the South- South Sensitisation Program on Science, Technology and Innovation RoadMap 2030, at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Speaking at the launch, Onu appealed to all scientists to harness innovation and utilize the roadmap as an instrument of providing jobs, creating wealth and […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

