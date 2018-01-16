 Minister resigns after insulting football fans – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Minister resigns after insulting football fans – The Punch

Posted on Jan 16, 2018


Minister resigns after insulting football fans
Greek Prime Minster Alexis Tsipras has accepted the resignation of deputy education minister Kostas Zouraris whose weekend insults aimed at fans of Olympiakos and Aris Thessaloniki sparked an uproar. Zouraris, a member of parliament for the nationalist
