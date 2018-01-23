Minor kills fellow pupil at school, arrested

A pupil at a secondary school killed another on Tuesday morning in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police and prosecutors said.

The alleged culprit has been arrested, they said, without providing details on the incident that took place at the Kaethe Kollwitz Secondary School in the town of Luenen.

A murder investigation into the killing, which took place at about 8 a.m. (0700 GMT), is under way.

The school is one of two comprehensive secondary schools in the town of some 85,000 people, on the edge of the Ruhr region.

Politicians in the state recently highlighted youth crime, while former Interior Minister, Ralf Jaeger, described curtailing crime as “one of the most important duties of the Police.”

In 2016, some 20 per cent of those convicted of criminal offences were younger than 21.

