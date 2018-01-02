Minstrels on the march as Tweede Nuwejaar festivities get under way – Times LIVE
Minstrels on the march as Tweede Nuwejaar festivities get under way
Part of the crowd that gathered on the Grand Parade for Tuesday's Cape Town Street Parade. Image: Esa Alexander. The Cape Town Street Parade got under way on Tuesday‚ with more than 13‚000 minstrels taking part and an expected crowd of more than 50‚000 …
