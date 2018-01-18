 Missed Messi penalty costs Barca in cup derby defeat – Sport24 | Nigeria Today
Missed Messi penalty costs Barca in cup derby defeat – Sport24

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Madrid – Lionel Messi missed a penalty as Espanyol struck in the dying moments to consign Barcelona to their first defeat since August, 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday. Oscar Melendo slotted home a neat finish with
