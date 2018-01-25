Miyetti Allah endorses Buhari for second term

Fulani socio-cultural group Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bauchi state chapter, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office.

The group today at a meeting which held in Bauchi disclosed that the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari was evident in the state as well as that of the state governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Bappa Aliyu Misau, patron of the group in Bauchi state said the group’s endorsement of Buhari stems from the visible performance of the administration in the last two years despite challenges.

“Our association’s endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mohammed Abubakar based on their good performances in office.

“The fact that we can now enter our worship places of Mosques and Churches being bodily combed by any security trap is a testimony of security of lives and property which President Buhari assured Nigerians during his electioneering campaigns and an unprecedented achievement ever by any leader”, Aliyu said.

Hon. Garba Saleh who is the Bauchi state chairman of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore said one of the main reasons the group was endorsing the president was because he has been able to bring progress and peace to Nigeria.

