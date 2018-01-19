Miyetti Allah not a terrorist group, it’s like Afenifere, Ohanaeze – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Thursday insisted that any Fulani man carrying arms and ammunition is not a member of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.‎ According to him, Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organisation. He likened the group to other socio-cultural organisations like the Afenifere, Ohanaeze […]

