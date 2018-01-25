Mnangagwa says no immunity for ex First Lady Grace Mugabe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe says he has not granted former First Lady Grace Mugabe immunity from prosecution. Speaking in an interview at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Mnangagwa, however, said he had given former President Robert Mugabe a lucrative retirement package and would ensure that Mugabe’s family lives in peace, the state […]

The post Mnangagwa says no immunity for ex First Lady Grace Mugabe appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

