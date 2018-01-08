Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF ‘faces defeat in 2018 polls… many still support my uncle Mugabe’ – News24
|
News24
|
Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF 'faces defeat in 2018 polls… many still support my uncle Mugabe'
News24
Harare – Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party faces defeat in 2018 polls because many of its members still support ousted president, Robert Mugabe, his nephew has claimed. Patrick Zhuwao, writing in an opinion editorial published over the weekend, said …
Mugabe nephew dares Mnangagwa
Zimbabwe: Soldiers Were Promised Money, Gold to Oust Mugabe – Nephew
'Mnangagwa will not get 15 percent of the vote if elections are free and fair' – Zhuwao
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!