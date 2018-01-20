Mob destroys Nigerian shops, houses in South Africa

The Nigerian Community in South Africa said on Saturday that a mob destroyed four shops and several houses belonging to their members at Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg. Mr Cyril James, the Ward Chairman of the Nigerian Union in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa that the attacks began on Jan. 18.

