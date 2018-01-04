 Mobil, Neimeth, Cutix lead N28bn market loss – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mobil, Neimeth, Cutix lead N28bn market loss – The Punch

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

Mobil, Neimeth, Cutix lead N28bn market loss
The Punch
The Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded its first loss on Wednesday as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc (11 Plc), Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc and Cutix Plc emerged as the top three losers following local equities' N28bn plunge. A total of 589.584
NSE Trading Closes On Negative Trend, Index Down By 0.20%Leadership Newspapers
Here is how the Nigerian Stock Market fared in 2017Ventures Africa
Equities market dips as investors lose N11bnNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.