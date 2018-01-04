Mobil, Neimeth, Cutix lead N28bn market loss – The Punch
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Mobil, Neimeth, Cutix lead N28bn market loss
The Punch
The Nigerian Stock Exchange recorded its first loss on Wednesday as Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc (11 Plc), Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc and Cutix Plc emerged as the top three losers following local equities' N28bn plunge. A total of 589.584 …
NSE Trading Closes On Negative Trend, Index Down By 0.20%
Here is how the Nigerian Stock Market fared in 2017
Equities market dips as investors lose N11bn
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!