Modular refinery: Delta communities reject company’s EIA report

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—INDIGENES of Emu Ebendo and Emu Iyesele communities, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, have rejected the Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA , of the proposed modular refinery by OMSA Pillar Astex Company Limited, alleging their non involvement in the exercise.

The communities, in a letter signed by their legal representative A. Anowu & Associates, said the EIA described the exercise as clandestine and unacceptable, claiming to have only been aware of the EIA draft report of the proposed Modular Refinery sequel to the publication by the Federal Ministry of Environment, as conducted by OMSA Pillar Astex Company Limited,

The letter addressed to the Minister, Ministry of Environment, Abuja, read: ‘The purported Environmental Impact Assessment draft report submitted by OMSA Pillar Astex Company Limited is rejected and unacceptable and shall be resisted by all means as it is mischievous and does not reflect the true state of affairs and realities on ground.

‘We therefore call on the Honorable Minister, Federal Ministry of Environment, the Delta State Government and other stakeholders to use their good office to prevail on OMSA Pillar Astex Company Limited to rescind or withdraw the unholy Environment Impact Assessment draft report, and negotiate acquisition, pay compensation to our clients and include our clients as co-landlords/hosts whose environment and health are affected by the hazards of their operations.”

The post Modular refinery: Delta communities reject company’s EIA report appeared first on Vanguard News.

