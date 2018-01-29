 Mohamed Ali: Uhuru’s cabinet neglected youth – Hivisasa | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mohamed Ali: Uhuru’s cabinet neglected youth – Hivisasa

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Hivisasa

Mohamed Ali: Uhuru's cabinet neglected youth
Hivisasa
Photo: President Uhuru Kenyatta with Nyali MP Mohamed Ali in a past event. Ali has hit out at Uhuru for allegedly sidelining youth in his cabinet. (Photo/tupo.co.ke). Nyali MP Mohamed Ali has expressed disappointment with President Uhuru Kenyatta's

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.