Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2017

Liverpool and Egyptian Forward Mohamed Salah has been named African footballer of the year 2017.

Salah won ahead of Liverpool team mate Sadio Mane of Senegal and Aubemayang of Gabon.

Salah has been in a very impressive form for both club and country, Scoring five goals in six games which help Egypt sealed their place at the World Cup in Russia.

“It was very difficult to explain that moment to qualify to the World Cup after 28 years,

“And to have a great season with the clubs, with Roma and Liverpool. This award is a big award for me … it’s a special moment for me in my career.” He said at the Aiteo CAF cup award in Ghana.

Mohamed Salah is the African Player of the Year 2017 #aiteoCAFawards2017 pic.twitter.com/WswmPqcZBY — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 4, 2018

Second place for the African Player of the Year award goes to @10SadioMane — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 4, 2018

Third Place for African Player of the Year award is @Aubameyang7 — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 4, 2018

Here are the past winners of the African Player of the Year award since 1992. Who’s going to be crowned in the 25th edition? #AiteoCAFawards2017 pic.twitter.com/JW7WHI099r — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 4, 2018

