 Molfix & Familia bag 5 More Awards at the 2017 ADVAN Awards | Nigeria Today
Molfix & Familia bag 5 More Awards at the 2017 ADVAN Awards

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited in its first outing at the ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence West Africa(2017) after barely three years of operation in Nigeria emerged as the only company to go home with five (5) astounding awards with its two brands: MOLFIX and FAMILIA amidst strong industry giants across multiple categories. Hayat Kimya, a […]

