 Molfix, Familia emerge multiple winners at ADVAN Awards 2017 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Molfix, Familia emerge multiple winners at ADVAN Awards 2017 – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Molfix, Familia emerge multiple winners at ADVAN Awards 2017
Vanguard
Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited in its first outing at the ADVAN Awards for Marketing Excellence West Africa (2017) after barely three years of operation in Nigeria emerged as the only company to go home with FIVE (5) astounding awards with its two brands

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.