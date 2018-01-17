Months After Song Went Viral, Patapaa Finally Releases Video For ‘One Corner’ (WATCH)

Several months after his hit song went viral, controversial Ghanaian artiste Patapaa has finally released the official video to his “One Corner” song.

The song “One Corner”- coupled with the dance that accompanies it – became the sensation of the internet late last year in Ghana, Nigeria, and in some parts of the world.

The song and video features Ras Cann and Mr Loyalty. The music video which was directed by Agopa Films portrays the various dances that come with the song.

The song has come under intense criticism for its dance; while some have given the dance their “vote of confidence,” saying it’s morally right, others have described it as “evil.”

Watch video below:

