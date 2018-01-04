Months after their fallout over domestic violence, Mercy Aigbe re-follows estranged husband on Instagram – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
Months after their fallout over domestic violence, Mercy Aigbe re-follows estranged husband on Instagram
Actress Mercy Aigbe, 40, and her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry have sparked reconcilation rumours after she re-followed him on Instgarm this new year. Gentry was briefly imprisoned in 2017 after assaulting Mercy, and she raised a storm about it on …
Mercy Aigbe re-follows estranged husband, Lanre Gentry on Instagram
Another year of controversy for Mercy Aigbe
Has Mercy Aigbe reconciled with Lanre Gentry?
