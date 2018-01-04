Morata Finally Speaks On His Outrageous Performance Against Arsenal Yesterday
Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has spoken on his display during premier league match against Arsenal at the Emirates yesterday which saw him squander a one-on-one chance three times. Pundits now rating him as the worst striker Chelsea have ever had.
The striker came under harsh criticisms on social media as many blame him for his side’s draw and his name is trending on Twitter since morning. He hit the ball off target twice, while his close range effort in the dying minutes was blocked by Arsenal goalie, Petr Cech.
A frustrated Chelsea coach, Antonio Conte, after the match, warned Morata that he must work harder. Consequently, Alvaro has admitted his fault as he agreed with his manager that he must put in more work.
Morata write this on his his Twitter account @AlvaroMorata
When things don’t go as expected there’s only one way… Work hard!
Se nos escaparon los tres puntos… Cuando las cosas no salen como uno espera, solo hay un camino… trabajar, trabajar y trabajar.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!