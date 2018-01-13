 More blood to flow in Benue unless… – Miyetti Allah | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

More blood to flow in Benue unless… – Miyetti Allah

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association, Husaini Yusuf Bosso, has said that more lives would be lost in Benue state should the Governor not rescind the anti-open grazing law which was enacted in 2017. He said, “We, the association wrote a letter to him, even met him. We told him that this law […]

The post More blood to flow in Benue unless… – Miyetti Allah appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.