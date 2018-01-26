More Headache For Zidane As Troubled Real Madrid Lose Isco, Ramos To Injuries – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
More Headache For Zidane As Troubled Real Madrid Lose Isco, Ramos To Injuries
Complete Sports Nigeria
Real Madrid's terrible loss of form has been compounded by a sleuth of injuries with Isco expected to sit out the game against Valencia and Sergio Ramos not expected back in action for another two weeks. Centre-back Ramos suffered a strain, plus a …
Sergio Ramos, Isco ruled out indefinitely for Real Madrid
Intervention: Real Captain Sergio Ramos Tasked With Getting to Bottom of Star Trio's Poor Form
