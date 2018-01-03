 More than 100000 Turks who lost jobs after 2016 coup attempt await rulings – The Globe and Mail | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

More than 100000 Turks who lost jobs after 2016 coup attempt await rulings – The Globe and Mail

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Globe and Mail

More than 100000 Turks who lost jobs after 2016 coup attempt await rulings
The Globe and Mail
Nearly 18 months after the Turkish government survived a violent coup attempt and responded with mass arrests and firings, the fate of more than 100,000 Turkish citizens rests with an opaque government-appointed commission that will decide whether they
TURKEY: Army to hire over 40000 personnel: state mediaDaily Trust
Turkish army to bolster forces following Erdogan's mass purge post coup attemptInternational Business Times UK
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40000 personnelAnadolu Agency

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.