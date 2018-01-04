More than 500,000 votes intact for Governor Udom Emmanuel come 2019- Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District has joined the league of groups in Akwa Ibom State to declare support for the Governor Udom Emmanuel-led administration while endorsing support for the Governor for a second term in office, come 2019.

Political Stakeholders from the Senatorial District, led by the immediate past Governor of the State and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, made their position known during a breakfast meeting with the Governor at Government House, Uyo.

In an interactive session with Government House reporters shortly after the meeting, the Leader of the group, Senator Akpabio, said that the political stalwarts were on a new year visit to the Governor, adding that the meeting afforded them the opportunity to discuss issues concerning the state as well as resolutions.

Another member of the group and former Deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Christopher Ekpenyong, commended the leadership of the governor, stating that his ingenuity at the helm of affairs enabled the state to record several achievements despite the economic downturn in the country.

Engr. Ekpenyong noted that while numerous states are finding it difficult to pay salaries, pensions and run the affairs of their states, the focused leadership of Akwa Ibom has surmounted such challenges, stressing that the visionary leadership of the governor has prompted the senatorial district to identify with and endorse the governor for a second term.

According to him, “As a PDP family, the people of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District with a voting population of over 500,000 came to intimate the governor that our vote is intact and we will deliver on our votes come 2019 for the continuation of the present administration. Irrespective of the Party at the centre, we will support Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term”.

While calling on Uyo and Eket Senatorial Districts to key into the vision of supporting the Governor beyond 2019, Ekpenyong mentioned that Ikot Ekpene senatorial district had already passed a vote of confidence on the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Akpabio, for his eminent representation at the 8th Senate, pledging the senatorial district’s resolve to return him for a second term.

Also speaking, the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem, remarked that the people of the senatorial district are delighted that the immediate past governor, Akpabio, was succeeded by another focused and committed governor who was sincere to the Akwa Ibom project, maintaining that the developmental strides of the Governor Emmanuel-led administration, is a testimony that it was a divine arrangement.

Barrister Enoidem recalled the response of the immediate past Governor of the state when quizzed by the press during the last days of his administration, on what he would like to be remembered for, saying that Akpabio lived up to his promise of “producing the best Governor that will ever govern a state in Nigeria”, to succeed him.

He added, “On account of what we heard the governor enumerated on the development plans he has for the state, it is very obvious that the governor is on course and is meeting the target of being the best Governor in the history of Nigeria, after Godswill Akpabio”.

The PDP National Legal Adviser expressed hope that the Party would come out victorious at the 2019 general elections and take over governance at the national level, hinting that the Party is putting modalities in place to capitalize on the mistakes of the opposition Party, to realize the goal and urged the PDP members to continue keeping faith with the party to ensure its success.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

