Moses Named In Africa’s Best XI

Nigeria and Chelsea winger, Victor Moses, has been named in the 2017 African Team of the Year by French football magazine, France Football. He was the only player of Nigerian descent that made the prestigious list which features top African players. Apart from Moses, Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané from Senegal […]

The post Moses Named In Africa's Best XI appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

