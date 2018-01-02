 Moses Named In Africa’s Best XI | Nigeria Today
Moses Named In Africa’s Best XI

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria and Chelsea winger, Victor Moses, has been named in the 2017 African Team of the Year by French football magazine, France Football. He was the only player of Nigerian descent that made the prestigious list which features top African players. Apart from Moses, Egyptian and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané from Senegal […]

