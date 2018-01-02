Moses, Salah named in Africa’s Best XI [See full list] – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Moses, Salah named in Africa's Best XI [See full list]
Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, has been named in the 2017 African Team of the Year by French football magazine, France Football. The Chelsea star was the only Nigerian that made the prestigious list which features top African players. Also …
