Moses scores in Chelsea’s 4-star performance over Brighton
Victor Moses rounded up a four-star performance as Chelsea cruised to a 4-0 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League for their first league win of 2018. Chelsea’s midweek penalty kick shootout success over Norwich City in the English FA Cup meant they had drawn their last five games in regulation time in all competitions. But Eden Hazard and Willian struck inside six minutes to set them on their way on Saturday.
