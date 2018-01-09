 Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 2017/2018 2nd Semester Revised Academic Calendar Released. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 2017/2018 2nd Semester Revised Academic Calendar Released.

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic that the management has released the second semester updated revised academic calendar for the 2017/2018 academic session. See full details below. MAPOLY REVISED 2ND SEMESTER ACADEMIC CALENDAR 2017/2018 REVISED 2ND SEMESTER, 2016/2017 ACADEMIC CALENDAR {UPDATED VERSION} S/N Event/Activities Date/Period 1  Resumption of full academic activities …

The post Moshood Abiola Polytechnic 2017/2018 2nd Semester Revised Academic Calendar Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.