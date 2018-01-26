 Motorists Plying Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi Link Bridge Will Pay More From February 1 – 360Nobs.com | Nigeria Today
Motorists Plying Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi Link Bridge Will Pay More From February 1 – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 26, 2018


Motorists Plying Lekki Toll Gate, Ikoyi Link Bridge Will Pay More From February 1
Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced that it will increase the toll tariffs being charged at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza with effect from Thursday, February 1. It
