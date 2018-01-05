MOUAU Female Staff to Build N112M Skills Acquisition Centre

Emmanuel Ugwu in Umuahia

The female staff of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) have concluded their 2017 women and girls empowerment week with a vision to give education and skills to women and girls residing in the rural communities.

To this end the university women under the aegis of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike Women Association (MOUAUWA) have set their mind on building an ultra modern Skills Acquisition Centre estimated to cost N112 million.

President of MOUAUWA, Mrs. Bertha Otunta, who is also the wife of the Vice-chancellor of the university, made this known at the “friend raising luncheon” held at Umuahia for the purpose of raising friends who would assist the group by providing the needed funds for the project.

She said that the skills acquisition centre would serve the needs of rural women and girls in the South-east and South-south zones as well as the rest of the country by empowering them in agriculture and acquisition of vocational skills.

“We believe that we are specially positioned as the only agriculture specialised university in the entire South-south and South-east regions of Nigeria to change the narrative of the rural women and girls from lack to empowerment,” the MOUAUWA leader said.

According to her, there was no better way to give women and girls than to empower them through education and skills.

Otunta appealed to friends and well wishers of MOUAUWA “to open your minds, your hearts, your purses and wallets” to support the association in order to realise its vision of empowering rural women and girls.

Though she acknowledged that the skills acquisition centre “is a tall order” given its estimated cost the MOUAUWA nonetheless was optimistic that “with God helping us and our friends, we can’t make it a reality.”

The Vice-chancellor of MOUU, Prof. Francis Otunta, who was represented by the Deputy Vice-chancellor, Prof. Joy Nwabueze, lauded the female staff members for their noble dream of taking empowerment to the grassroots, adding that the institution would stand by them.

Chairman of the occasion and former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor, said that he has always been an advocate of women empowerment hence the vision of MOUAU was in tandem with his own, which he is pursuing through his OUK Foundation.

Kalu, who was represented by his younger brother, Mascot Uzor Kalu, backed the MOUAUWA empowerment project with N2 million.

Senator Theodore Orji, who represents Abia Central in the Senate, also expressed deep appreciation to the MOUAUWA for its vision on practical steps to make life better for the female gender in the rural areas.

The immediate past Abia governor, who was represented by the former Commissioner for Lands, Mr. Longman Nwachukwu, supported the project with the sum of N500,000, adding that empowering women would guarantee a healthy and prosperous nation.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

