Mourinho: Carrick Set For Retirement At End Of The Season

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho has revealed that midfield veteran, Michael Carrick is retiring at the end of the season and joining the coaching staff at the club.

The United man has not featured in the PL this season, forced to the sidelines after an irregular heart rhythm was discovered in the match against Burton Albion.

Mourinho believes Carrick still has a role to play at United and wants him on his coaching staff at the end of the season.

“I think to take the decision to stop playing football at the end of the season and not last week because of being injured with some problem is a good decision for the team and a good decision for him,” Mourinho told reporters Friday.

“So we are all happy and in the end of the season I expect him to join [the coaching staff], unless he changes his mind, but the club would be very happy for him to do that.

“I would be very happy also for him to do that. I think he will play again. After a few months without even training he is in his second week with the team. He can be a very important player for us.”

