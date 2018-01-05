Mourinho, Conte In War Of Words

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte are presently at daggers drawn. The bone of contention is who believes worse on the touchline. Mourinho told the press that they were making him seem like he had lost interest in football because he didn’t act like a “clown on the touchline”, in […]

The post Mourinho, Conte In War Of Words appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

