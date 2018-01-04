Mourinho dismisses Man Utd exit talk – Vanguard
Vanguard
Mourinho dismisses Man Utd exit talk
Jose Mourinho has dismissed reports he may walk out on Manchester United this summer as “garbage”, saying he sees himself staying long-term at the Premier League giants. Mourinho. The United boss was in defiant mood when quizzed about his future ahead …
