Mourinho Explains Real Reasons He’s Been Staying In Hotel Since Taking Manchester United Job

Jose Mourinho has allayed the fears of Manchester United fans who feared that his refusal to buy a house since getting the job in 2016 was because he wasn’t interested in a long-term stay at Old Trafford by re-affirming his commitment to the Red Devils.

The Portuguese has stayed at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester while his family lives in London and he puts this down to just being plain ‘lazy’ to go house hunting.

The 54-year-old’s decision not to buy a house has come into question amid reported doubts over his future at Old Trafford, but Mourinho dismissed these speculations on Thursday.

Explaining the reason for living in a hotel, Mourinho said: “I am very lazy and because I like to arrive in the hotel, I don’t want anyone to be worried because I live in a two square metres room.

“I am living in an apartment inside of a hotel where I have all the comfort, the support, where I have everything I want, like I am living in a house.

“So if they are worried about me being comfortable, happy and supported, I really am. That’s the way I feel very comfortable.

“If they want me in some house that I don’t like, in some place I don’t like, lonely from my assistants, if they want that, I would be a sad guy and a sad guy doesn’t work well.”

United are second in the Premier League, 15 points adrift of runaway leaders and neighbours Manchester City after 22 games and play Derby County in a third round Emirates FA Cup tie on Friday evening.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

