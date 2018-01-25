MPC: Analysts Allay Fears Over Impact On Economy – Leadership Newspapers
|
MPC: Analysts Allay Fears Over Impact On Economy
Analysts have said the one missed meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria would not impact the economy, as they noted that the MPC would most likely have maintained status quo if it had met. The CBN in a statement …
MPC may cut interest rates before July–Emefiele
