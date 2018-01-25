 MPC: Analysts Allay Fears Over Impact On Economy – Leadership Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MPC: Analysts Allay Fears Over Impact On Economy – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Leadership Newspapers

MPC: Analysts Allay Fears Over Impact On Economy
Leadership Newspapers
Analysts have said the one missed meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria would not impact the economy, as they noted that the MPC would most likely have maintained status quo if it had met. The CBN in a statement
MPC may cut interest rates before July–EmefieleThe Punch

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.