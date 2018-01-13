Mr 2Kay Responds to Shina Peller Shade Over Robbery Incident
Mr. 2kay who was the ‘talk of the town’ after an incident in which he was robbed by thugs linked to Burna Boy has recently made a statement in response to criticism and speculation about the worth of the items taken. Particularly he’s responded to Shina Peller the owner of Quilox who remarks about Mr. […]
The post Mr 2Kay Responds to Shina Peller Shade Over Robbery Incident appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!