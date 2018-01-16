Mr 2Kay’s Single, ‘Pray For Me’ Reaches Number 4 On iTunes Charts – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Mr 2Kay's Single, 'Pray For Me' Reaches Number 4 On iTunes Charts
Information Nigeria
After surviving a harrowing robbery incident in October of 2017, Port Harcourt born artiste Mr 2Kay released a single off his forthcoming album to, share his feelings with the world. Pray For Me was supposed to be on the album but the events that …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!