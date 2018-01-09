MTN collaborating with Ericsson on 5G connectivity to improve mining safety – Business Day
|
Herald live
|
MTN collaborating with Ericsson on 5G connectivity to improve mining safety
Business Day
MTN says its collaborations with Ericsson on fifth-generation (5G) connectivity suggest the new technology could be used to raise mining safety standards. The mobile operator expects 5G to become commercialised in SA in late 2019 or 2020, in line with …
MTN hits snag in unveiling super-fast 5G
MTN conducts 5G trial at Johannesburg head office
MTN, Ericsson in first 5G technology trial in Africa
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!