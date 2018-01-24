 Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t yet get it – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t yet get it – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Muhammadu Buhari doesn't yet get it
Vanguard
AFTER weeks of playing the deaf-mute, weeks during which some Nigerians called, many cried and most wailed for his intervention in the killings perpetrated by militias in the pay of Fulani herders scattered across Benue and Taraba, President Muhammadu
Cow, Colony and Commonsense, By Louis OdionPremium Times

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.