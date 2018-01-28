Muhammadu Buhari Has Reduced Himself To President Of Katsina – Afenifere Group Leader, Adebanjo

The elder statesman and a chieftain of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari, of reducing himself to President of Katsina.

Pa Adebanjo, was reacting to a statement written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, rubbishing the Buhari-led government. The leader of the influential Afenifere group, also addressed the issue of restructuring, saying it should be clear now to Buhari and all those opposed to it that it was the solution to the key challenges facing the country.

In his words;

“If Buhari has been sincere about keeping Nigeria together in peace, he should have called them to address their grievances but he intimidated and wanted to butcher and kill them in their land. It shows in everything that he does that he is the President of Katsina State and not of Nigeria!”

Speaking on Obasanjo’s letter, the elder statesman said;

“When Obasanjo said both APC and PDP cannot take us anywhere, I agree with him. But any party Obasanjo is interested in, I am out of it because Obasanjo will not support anything except he has vested interest. I am interested in the message and not the messenger on this occasion.”

