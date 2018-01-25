Multichoice loses N5.9bn case against Nigerian musicians – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Multichoice loses N5.9bn case against Nigerian musicians
Daily Post Nigeria
A Federal High Court in Lagos has awarded a sum of N5.9bn against Multichoice Nigeria Limited in an eight-year-old copyright infringement legal battle between it and the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd./GTE. Multichoice had in 2011 dragged the …
Court Orders Multichoice To Pay N5.9bn To Nigerian Musicians For Damages
