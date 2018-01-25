 Multichoice loses N5.9bn case against Nigerian musicians – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Multichoice loses N5.9bn case against Nigerian musicians – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Multichoice loses N5.9bn case against Nigerian musicians
Daily Post Nigeria
A Federal High Court in Lagos has awarded a sum of N5.9bn against Multichoice Nigeria Limited in an eight-year-old copyright infringement legal battle between it and the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd./GTE. Multichoice had in 2011 dragged the
Court Orders Multichoice To Pay N5.9bn To Nigerian Musicians For DamagesNigeria News

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.